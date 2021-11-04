Pachuca and San Luis tie and leave the way free for Chivas

Editorial Mediotiempo

Good news for the Chivas. And is that tonight Pachuca and Atlético San Luis they starred in a contrasting tie 0-0 on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium, a result that suits the Sacred Flock, which with this level remains with 19 points in last place in the Repechage zone.

Tuzos and Potosinos needed to win to depend on themselves in the last day of the Regular Phase of the Apertura 2021. However, between the bad sense of the forwards and the great performances by Marcelo Barovero and Oscar Ustari, the marker did not move in the Hurricane and they came out with a point that is of little use to fulfilling their aspirations.

The first 45 minutes, to be forgotten. There were no dangerous plays, many fouls and many errors when passing, which complicated the operation and the generation of goal arrivals.

But in the complementary part, and with the necessity that both had, they looked for the rival frame with impetus. Pachuca was the first to start produce danger plays, while visitors sought to offend through whipping at speed.

Barovero and Ustari were factor

Erick sanchez had the clearest of the game in a heads up, which the Trapito won deflecting a shot from the Tuzos player with his left leg. Minutes later he made another excellent save to Nico Ibáñez with a header on the edge of the small area.

In the other side, Ustari it also had its moment of brilliance. First beating him one against one to the top scorer of the tournament, German Berterame, and then deflecting a Berte cross shot inside the area, which passed near the left post of his frame.

The duel ended exciting with arrivals in both goals and with two teams thrown in front, neglecting the defensive zone, in search of victory, however, time ran out and they had to settle for a point That is of little use to them to try to enter the Repechage area of ​​the Apertura 2021.