Open the Fisher-Price turntable to see how it works inside and be in for a surprise

Image : Fisher-Price

Foone Turing is a personality Twitter that is dedicated, among other things, to disassemble children’s toys to understand how they work inside. For your last viral threadFoone decided to open the Fisher-Price record player, a toy that many of you reading this will remember from their childhood.

The original version of the turntable, which was manufactured between 1971 and 1983, operated without batteries, with a mechanism similar to that of music boxes. You wound the toy with a knob, and a spring made the plastic disk move, the grooves of which played a simple melody as it passed through the head.

The current version of the toy, which began to be marketed in 2010, requires batteries, and its discs have a simpler design, without notches, so its operation must be different. But how exactly does it work?

Foone’s thread gradually uncovers the deception. The turntable comes with five plastic discs. Each of them plays two different songs (one for each side). To make them sound, you have to wind the toy, as in the old version, so that a spring makes the disk rotate under the head.

But then two questions arise: what are the batteries for if you still have to wind the toy to make the record spin? What do records sound like if they barely have grooves and notches anymore? Well. In this version, the records do not play.

As Foone says, the whole toy is a lie. You can block the record with electrical tape so that it does not rotate, and the song will continue to play, as long as you wind the toy … but winding the toy is only necessary for the song to start playing. The spinning of the disc is a mere aesthetic function.

The songs are actually stored on a chip inside the toy, which is in charge of detecting which disc the user has placed and when the song has to start playing, as well as when to stop. The songs play through a small speaker.

How does the chip know when to start … and when to stop? With a series of sensors on the knob. And how do you know which record is on? With four switches on the turntable arm that count the number of notches on the record in binary encoding. From zero (0000) to 15 (1111), 16 different options, even if there are only 10 songs stored on the chip.

But the biggest deception of all is hidden behind the knob that winds the toy. How does Fisher-Price go about limiting the spinning speed of the record quietly, cheaply, and analog? With a music box! The same mechanism that they used in the old toy to play music, but applied to a totally different function.

And no, it is not a mechanism similar to a music box: it is an authentic music box, like the ones you can buy on Aliexpress for $ 5, that although it does not sound, it seems to have the notches that would make the For Elisa by Beethoven.

So there you have it. A toy that in the past worked more or less with the same mechanism as a real turntable, but that for new generations has been redesigned using a chip, a music box and five discs that do not sound, but that determine which song is played. to dream.

You can see more photos and details on Foose’s Twitter thread.