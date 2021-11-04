OnlyFans: meaning and sexuality, by Lucia Solis | Opinion

In recent months, various national and international entertainment figures, both men and women, announced the creation of their channels in Only Fans, a platform in which users offer specialized content in exchange for subscriptions. There is everything: yoga classes, cooking recipes and even visual and audiovisual material of an explicit sexual nature. In fact, it is the latter that predominates the most and has the most rebound.

Because now, every time an artist decides to open their own channel, it becomes news. “Is it so bad for you on TV that you have to resort to this?” social networks to one of the latest announcements. The artist to whom this questioning was directed is a comic actress from the local milieu. She replied that, on the contrary, she was doing very well and that she was about to launch her second venture.

YOU CAN SEE: Feminist journalism? Feminist journalism!

This question with double intention, exposing a woman and pointing out her decisions, seeking to make her feel some kind of shame, is not only received by actresses, singers and influencers who increasingly choose to be present in Only Fans, but also women, not necessarily known on a mass level, who recognize themselves as feminists and who have found, on the same platform that today welcomes characters such as Cardi B, Aaron Carter, Mala Rodríguez, Tyler Posey, among others and others, a source of income.

What’s the issue with the women who are on Only Fans? But above all, what is the issue with feminist women who are on Only Fans? Thinking about how to answer this question would imply jumping into the pool of the feminist debate around the abolition or legalization / regulation of sex work; an action that would merit the contributions of dozens of intellectuals but also, and more importantly, with the voices of the protagonists themselves, as well as a more extensive and consistent space than a web column.

However, if we start from the idea that opening an Only Fans channel to sell this type of content is a form of sex work, the questions come to a coincidence: the pointing and condemnation of feminist women who exercise it. Because if patriarchy is based on the conception of women as objects, isn’t “selling” the body or images of the body a way to reinforce it? Isn’t the sexualization of women’s bodies, finally, one of the most visible manifestations of the machismo that governs us?

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa, Rodrigo and the macho show of infidelity

To say only ” yes ” both questions would be to omit that the women and generic sex differences both in Only Fans, as in the more ” traditional ” sex work, are thinking beings, conscious, with agency capacity; in addition to leaving aside that we live in a capitalist world in which many people work to barely survive and that is not going to change. At least not in the next few years.