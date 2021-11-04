offers and stock on Amazon

Given the shortage of chips and semiconductors, it is more difficult than ever to get a high-end GPU or with any of the latest generation video game consoles. The stock of both consoles is extremely limited, and the stock, as the Christmas holidays approach, is more and more scarce. And it seems that it is something that is not going to change in the short term.

However, from time to time the stock of new consoles is renewed with a few units, so there are usually few opportunities to get a PS5 or an Xbox Series X | S. If you were thinking of buying one of the new consoles, this is a great opportunity since Amazon Mexico has stock of both consoles, and in the case of the Xbox Series S, even a small price reduction.

On the other hand, it can also be a good opportunity to take advantage of the stock and buy one of the consoles for Christmas gifts, since as the dates get closer (or even Black Friday) it will be more complicated than ever.

Buy PS5 in Mexico

