of forbidden color in tone of luck for the movies

There are many celebrities who have dared with him, due to the demands of the script, and it has been great for them.

Emma Stone on La La Land, with a 50’s silhouette dress designed by Mary Zophres. Why yellow? In an interview with Nylon, the designer assures that they needed a color that stood out enough with the blue of the sky in full ‘magic hour’.











The pale yellow satin slip dress that Kate hudson dressed in “How to lose a boy in 10 days” it has become an iconic pop culture garment.











With her majestic white ruff and red curls, Julia Roberts She looks more like Queen Elizabeth I of England than the evil one in the tale of “Snow White”.











Emma Watson on “Beauty and the Beast”, with one of the most remembered Disney princess looks in its history.











Elizabeth banks In a yellow tight minidress for the movie “Walk Of Shame”. Thanks to its color it is completely impossible for it to go unnoticed.











One of the most remembered characteristics of the character of Uma Thurman in the successful “Kill Bill” it is his unmistakable and unforgettable yellow suit.











How to forget the mythical image of Alicia silverstone on “Clueless” (Out of the loop), in his yellow plaid suit and saying “Ugh, as if!” In disgust.











