Ocarina of Time that were scrapped from the Nintendo 64 version

Just yesterday we were talking about Stars of Blood, the Valve game that never saw the light of day and promised us a space odyssey. The conceptual arts reveal an adventure to remember and we will always have the bitter taste of not having been able to taste it. Discarded ideas are part of the industry and today we have to see one of them.

Billed as one of the greatest games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time revolutionized the Nintendo 64 and the video game market. Defined how an adventure could be done in 3D and many of its mechanics are still part of the current game scheme. However, not all proposals have a place and one of them was to include teleportation portals.

That’s right, in a similar way to what happened years later with Valve’s Portal, Giles Goddard has finally shown what this mechanic looked like. Goddard already revealed in May that this idea was on the table during the development of Ocarina of Time, although it was not carried out. It’s just a few seconds, but that’s how the portals were going to work.

Details the person in charge that this prototype is dated 1996 or 1997, one or two years before the launch of the work. As we can see, a geometric figure rises in the air and inside it the scene to which we will be teleported is reflected.

The difficulty in implementing new mechanics it was the main obstacle Goddard encountered to inclusion. All in all, Ocarina of Time continues to be one of the most beloved games today, to the point where one player has completed the title in record time in the Super Smash Bros. Brawl demo.