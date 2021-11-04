Obstructive sleep distress and use of telemedicine

Image of the ‘SEPAR-SMNyCT-SBPT Symposium.

The telemedicine it was established in forced marches throughout the health system as a result of the pandemic. However, after the recovery of presence, it has remained very uneven depending on each specialty. Refering to sleep medicine, have decided to bet on its use due to the enormous Benefits shown and to the great patient support.

“Telemedicine has come to stay in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) units”, declares Irene Cano Pumarega, coordinator of the Sleep Unit at Ramón y Cajal, during her speech at one of the international tables organized by the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ) in its 54th National CongressHe has hosted his Mexican and Brazilian counterparts virtually.

For the specialist, the forced use of telemedicine as a result of the pandemic has led to a great advance in its implementation within the AOS, seeing that this is cost-effective, which helps reduce waiting lists and that patients have enthusiastically assimilated it.

“Patients were neglected and thanks to telemedicine they have received assistance”, Cano highlights, who recalls that its development must be linked to clinical indications and technical, deontological and legal requirements. In addition, he describes as “essential” the collaboration between equipment manufacturers, service providers and health professionals.

For the pulmonologist, face-to-face consultations can never disappear but they will remain limited. “Telemedicine is good in a first diagnosis, and the follow-up of the treatment. For example, in subjects who do not adequately comply with treatment with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) telemedicine could be incorporated after the first month of poor compliance “, highlights.

Telemedicine-based model change?

According to the scientific literature, the prevalence of OSA is between 13 and 23 percent in women, and between 30 and 50 percent in men. However, a large number of cases go undetected. “Less than 15 percent of patients with OSA in Spain have been diagnosed and treated. There is underdiagnosis and significant undertreatment. Patients have to get several visits to be referred to a sleep unit ”, explains the coordinator of the Ramón y Cajal Sleep Unit.

This generates an increase in the demand for consultations and diagnostic studies in the Sleep Units, which translates into long waiting lists and high costs. “It is a major public health problem that we cannot address with the current model. A strategic change is necessary where we must integrate a new management model based on a multidisciplinary healthcare network that integrates all healthcare levels, nnew simplified tools and implement the use of telemedicine ”, Cano Pumarega claims.

“Telemedicine in Sleep Units can save the system a lot of money”

What phenotypes mark OSA?

For its part, Jose Luis Carrillo Alduenda, head of sleep disorders of the Mexican Society of Pulmonology and Thorax Surgery, has shelled and justified the use of phenotypes in obstructive sleep apnea. “Classification of phenotypes is a step towards personalized medicine, since it improves the understanding of the pathophysiological mechanisms of OSA; predicts therapeutic response, especially to other interventions; prevents complications and adverse events; and decreases heterogeneity in CCT ”, he claims.

Beatriz John: “CPAP is still the best treatment, but its adherence is limited”

The Mexican pulmonologist considers that the apnea and hypopnea index does not describe the heterogeneity of the disease and it may not be insufficient to diagnose and treat patients with OSA. Therefore, it is committed to forming phenotypes based on certain proven clinical characteristics: age, adults with different evolution; gender, women with higher cardiovascular risk; non-anatomical aspects such as the critical closing pressure, which is something very heterogeneous: sleep architecture, differentiating the phases where more events occur; position, patients with more obstructions in the supine position; type of collapse, total, partial or concentric; and presence or absence of excessive daytime solonence.



What treatment is most effective for OSA?

Regarding the treatment, Angela Beatriz John, a specialist in sleep medicine and ventilatory support at the Pneumology Service of the Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre, considers that CPAP continues to be the most effective. “It is the first option, but you have to bear in mind that adherence is limited. We have emotional and social factors that make this a problem ”, he explains.

For the Brazilian specialist, it is necessary to move towards an individualization of the treatment and all the mechanisms involved in OSA must be understood. “Currently, There is not a magic formulaIn other words, there is no single treatment that can cure POP. We need pharmacology to advance its research “, Beatriz John details.