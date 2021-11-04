Nuki wants to popularize locks with HomeKit

Nuki today unveiled a new generation of its HomeKit compatible smart locks, the Smart Lock 3.0 and Smart Lock 3.0 Pro. The manufacturer wants more people to be encouraged to put these types of locks in their homes with these new models, promising easy installation and operation.

Lock, battery, sensors and connectivity without complicated installations

This version 3.0 has a more powerful motor and at the same time quieter than the Smart Lock 2.0, and they continue to be characterized by their metal button that we can press to open the door. Installation does not need us to make any holes in the door, you just have to replace the knob.

The Pro version has its button in stainless steel and includes a battery, in addition to be able to connect to Wi-Fi networks and act as a connecting bridge. That also allows us to use HomeKit to access the lock from anywhere. In addition to the Apple home automation platform we also have compatibility with Google Home, Amazon Alexa or IFTTT among other services; so if you use other platforms you are covered too.

As add-ons, Nuki has also launched a universal cylinder for locks, in addition to a sensor to report on the status of the door and detect anomalies (such as when a door has been open too long).

The Smart Lock 3.0 is sold at a price of 149 euros while version 3.0 Pro is at a base price of 249 euros. The news is still spreading, but it should appear in its corresponding section of Amazon at any time.