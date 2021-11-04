Now you can buy the first iPhone with USB-C for $ 15,000

Last month, a engineering student named Ken Pillonel showed the world the first iPhone with USB-C port. TO time Pillonel is back to reveal how he did it … and put your iPhone up for auction personalized with USB-C .

Like many, Pillonel was frustrated why Apple would not have added a port USB-C to iPhones, so it took an iPhone X and modified it on your own. And it was not just a cosmetic modification, because Pillonel decided than your iPhone with USB-C should to admit load, data transfer and reversibility, maintaining the functionality of the rest of the iPhone components. After months of work and touch-ups, Pillonel succeeded. And now has put his successful prototype up for auction on eBay, with the current maximum bid of just under 1 5. 000 dollars.

But before bidding on the pri World’s mer iPhone with a functional USB-C port , it is important to have in c Account that Pillonel says he prohibits clean, restore, or update the phone (which would presumably break the iPhone’s USB-C support), open the phone or use it phone daily, probably because the device is more of a proof of concept than a true workhorse .

It is true that $ 15. 000 is a lot of money for a four-year-old iPhone (even one with a working USB-C port ), but for anyone thinking of making their own , Pillonel has also published a video on YouTube that documents all the work you did to obtain an iPhone with USB-C functional , along with a link to a repository from code open on GitHub that It contains all the necessary files and information.

That being said, this is not the kind of mod you can create in one day. Pillonel was faced a number of challenges trying add USB-C to an iPhone, like the need to reverse engineer the Lightning connector from Apple, install a custom circuit board , and even modify the iPhone body to accommodate the port Slightly larger USB-C.

But keeping in mind that the European Union is working slowly for that USB-C be standard port on all phones, the Pillonel project shows that an iPhone with USB-C is not a pipe dream and that, Someday, iPhone and Android phones could share the same charging port in harmony, without any real loss of performance or functionality.