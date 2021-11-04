Now Netflix can also be played on the iPhone and iPad with the arrival of its catalog of five games

Netflix has launched its first five games in its app for iPhone and iPad. This extra catalog of games for subscribers landed in September for Android users in Spain and now it does so for Apple users. From now on, we can play in the same Netflix app with which we watched our series and movies.

Five games on Netflix as the start of a new adventure

Poland, Italy and Spain are the three countries where iPhone and iPad users can start playing. The catalog is very small and kicks off with just five games: Stranger Things 3: The game, Stranger Things: 1984, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up. It is not a great proposal, but with time more news will arrive.

Starting today, users in these countries will see a new tab in their iPhone and iPad app. In her all games are collected, which we must download previously to be able to play. To do this, the game is downloaded from the App Store and to access it we must enter our credentials.





Of course, you will have to be subscribed to one of the Netflix plans. For now, Netflix prices remain with the ones we saw a few weeks ago. With them, the streaming content company aspires to better attract and retain its users, expanding the entertainment offer with exclusive games.

Of course, the incorporation of games is striking to the Netflix catalog. More when the controversy with streaming game services such as xCloud arose a long time ago. One of the obstacles put by Apple is that, precisely, each game has its tab in the App Store to be able to download. Which Netflix here has scrupulously complied with.