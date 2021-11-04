NOTHING WAS SAVED: Mats Hummels charged with everything against arbitration and Antony after Borussia Dortmund’s defeat against Ajax

Mats Hummels charged with everything against referee Michael Oliver after being sent off in the match on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax. The world champion finds it incredible that, even with the support of the VAR, the English referee kicked him out of Antony.

HUMMELS NOTHING WAS SAVED

The BVB defender believes that the judge, with his painful decision, settled the match for his team. Pay attention to his words in DAZN: “I have no idea how you can show a red card for that, being a referee at a supposed Champions League level. I stayed in the field. I told myself that I had to check it and then change to yellow. When he got the red card, he couldn’t believe it. That was an absurdly wrong decision. Decided the game today. I think you know“.

The experienced German player was also extremely annoyed by Antony’s behavior. Think that he acted, that he exaggerated, exhibiting completely unsportsmanlike conduct: “The performance of my opponent (Antony) should not be ignored, that is tremendously unsportsmanlike. He comes up to me and tells me it wasn’t a red card. That is a sham, that is ridiculous. He is a great footballer, now he has to learn to become a great athlete ”.

On Instagram, Hummels also expressed his disagreement: “No more words for that red card … fix the VAR!”

Mats went to bathe before the first half hour of the duel was over. And despite the fact that the yellow team managed to take the lead with a penalty goal from Marco Reus, the team of Erik ten Hag ended up coming back and winning (1-3). Interestingly, Antony, who participated in all 3 Ajax goals, was recognized as the MVP of the night.

With their two defeats against the giant Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund will have to come out on top in the last two rounds. His visit to the Sporting de Portugal field (matchday 5) is key.

Undefeated data. Today’s was Mats Hummels’ first expulsion from the UEFA Champions League.

Did you know…? Antony registers 4 goals and 4 assists in 12 games played this season with Ajax. So far in the UEFA Champions League, he has 1 goal and 4 assists in 4 games.