Nintendo Switch already exceeds 92.87 million units sold, more data – Nintenderos

Nintendo shared this morning some updated sales data as part of your financial results meeting. Sales refer to September 30, 2021.

In this case, we have been able to know that Nintendo Switch already exceeds 92.87 million units sold. This is the posted message:

During the six months ending September 30, 2021, sales of Nintendo Switch titles released this fiscal year showed strong growth. For example, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sold 3.60 million units, New Pokémon Snap (see note 1) sold 2.19 million units, and Mario Golf: Super Rush sold 1.94 million units. Additionally, titles released in previous fiscal years also continued to sell well and contributed to the overall growth in software sales, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling 3.34 million units (for cumulative sales of 38.74 million units) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. selling 2.22 million units (for cumulative sales of 34.85 million units). Sales of titles from other software publishers also continued to grow steadily, bringing the total number of titles sold by the millions during this period to 18, including titles from these other software publishers. Last fiscal year, the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March 2020 generated a significant increase in hardware and software sales, so compared to the same period last year, unit sales have declined both to hardware as well as software. As a result, hardware sales totaled 8.28 million units (a decrease of 34.0% YoY) and software sales totaled 93.89 million units (a decrease of 6.3% YoY).

Regarding our digital business for dedicated video game platforms, download-only software for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Online memberships sold well, but sales of downloadable versions of physical software declined, resulting in digital sales of 144, 2 billion yen (a decrease of 15.9% year-on-year).

For the mobile business, many consumers continued to enjoy the titles that were released in previous fiscal years. Royalty income was flat with the result that our mobile IP-related revenue amounted to 25.5 billion yen (a decrease of 4.6% year-on-year).

As a result, net sales totaled 624.2 billion yen, with overseas sales of 488.7 billion yen representing 78.3% of the total. Operating profit was 219.9 billion yen, ordinary profit was 236.2 billion yen, and profit attributable to parent owners was 171.8 billion yen.

The Nintendo Switch family of consoles welcomed a new member in October with the launch of the Nintendo Switch: the OLED model equipped with a vibrant OLED screen, giving consumers another model option to choose from that best suits their needs. preferences and lifestyles. Our aim is to convey the appeal of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – Model OLED hardware trio to further expand sales. Software-wise, Metroid Dread and Mario Party Superstars launched in October, and upcoming releases include Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl (November), Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (December) and Pokémon Legends: Arceus (January). There are also a wide variety of attractive titles from other software publishers scheduled for release. And in addition to new titles, we will work to strengthen sales of popular titles that have already been released. We are also working to energize the platform by improving our Nintendo Switch Online service.

In our mobile business, we have collaborated with Niantic to develop a new Pikmin app for smart devices called Pikmin Bloom. The application was launched by Niantic, in a gradual distribution starting in late October. We will focus our efforts on encouraging more consumers to continue enjoying this app, along with the others we have previously released.

Regarding business risk, the widespread impact of both COVID-19 and the global semiconductor shortage creates a state of continued uncertainty, with the possibility of future impact on production and shipping. While these and other unforeseen risks exist, we continue to take all necessary steps to conduct business.