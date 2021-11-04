New special characters like Candrés and more come to Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After the recent Nintendo Direct and the release of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, we have been able to know that new special characters have come to the game by inviting them with an amiibo card in Cayo Fauno or the cafeteria:

A bunch of NPCS who werent in the game previously can now be scanned in thru amiibo cards! pic.twitter.com/yb7kaG0lww – Ben (@CharjabugMista) November 4, 2021

I have her Amiibo card, and when I invited her, she showed up with Pete and Pelly as well !! pic.twitter.com/6koeL8Ltut – tyler (@ professorplum69) November 4, 2021

PETE, PELLY AND PHYLLIS ARE IN NEW HORIZONS !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/L1leYxOB0F – Mehdi 🌿 (@mehdigeekDX) November 4, 2021

We will be attentive in case any more are confirmed.

If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news from the presentation, at this link.