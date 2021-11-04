Never seen in the US economy in 40 years: productivity sinks

A factory worker in New York City. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

(Bloomberg) – Productivity in the United States suffered the biggest drop since 1981 in the third quarter, reflecting a sharp setback in economic growth and an increase in hours worked.

Hourly output for nonfarm employees declined at an annualized rate of 5% in the third quarter, according to figures released Thursday by the Labor Department. The drop compares with the 2.4% rise in the second quarter and the 3.1% decline projected by economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Productivity growth rates can be extremely volatile.

The economy recorded the slowest growth rate of the pandemic recovery last quarter, as problems in supply chains and an increase in COVID-19 cases curbed spending. This slowdown, in turn, reduced the government’s measure of productivity growth.

Companies facing cost increases, including those related to labor, often seek to increase worker productivity by adopting technological improvements and investing in equipment.

Higher wages

With the drop in productivity, unit labor costs rose 8.3% after rising 1.1% in the previous three months.

Many companies have increased wages or offered incentives in recent months to attract and retain workers. Data published last week showed that wages and salaries posted the highest increase on record in the third quarter. Still, labor restrictions have limited production growth and exacerbated transportation problems.

Price pressures remain extremely high on a number of inflation indicators. If productivity growth does not recover substantially in the coming quarters, it could fuel concerns that rapid wage increases will create a wage-driven inflationary spiral.

Continue reading the story

Although hourly compensation increased in the quarter, it decreased when adjusted for inflation.

Thursday’s report showed that production increased at an annualized rate of 1.7% from the previous period, while hours worked grew 7%.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Merck’s new pill for covid

/

Original Note: US Productivity Falls Most Since 1981, Damped by Slower Growth

© 2021 Bloomberg LP