Netflix Launches Video Games for Android Phones; raises rates in Mexico

Reuters. – Netflix Inc. on Tuesday launched its mobile games globally for members with Android devices, exploring new ground as competition stiffens in the field of the video streaming pioneer.

Users will only need a Netflix subscription to play and there will be no additional fees or in-app purchases, the company said.

Offering free games to current subscribers is similar to the strategy Netflix used when it moved from the mail-order DVD business to streaming movies.

Its entry into the gaming world was announced in July, as the company faced a sharp slowdown in new customers after years of rapid expansion, a boom fueled by the 2020 pandemic, and fierce competition from companies like Disney + and HBO Max. .

Netflix has already presented its games such as “Stranger Things: 1984”, “Stranger Things 3: The Game”, “Card Blast”, “Teeter Up” and “Shooting Hoops” on Android to Netflix members in Spain, Italy and Poland .

The streaming giant also bought video game creator Night School Studio in September and launched five mobile game titles in select European markets.

Raise standard and premium rates in Mexico

Netflix announced a new rate increase for its streaming services in Mexico in its standard and premium plans.

These new prices came into effect on Monday, November 1 and the profits obtained will be invested to continue creating new content, the platform reported in a statement.

This is the second time in a year that Netflix has increased the prices of its platform, after the tax on digital services was raised in May of the year.

The new prices are as follows:

– Basic Plan: it remains at 139 pesos.

– Standard Plan: went from 196 to 219 pesos.

– Premium Plan: it went up 33 pesos, from 266 to 299 per month.

