Natalie Portman does not want to undress in the cinema: her reasons

Julia Roberts at 53 wears the toned legs that made her famous

María León poses naked for a solidarity cause

To say that Natalie Portman is a woman dedicated to her work, ready to exchange, for example, her physique for a role; it is not something new. You just have to remember how she lost weight for her acclaimed role as a dancer in the Black Swan – it earned him an Oscar – and how he increased his muscle mass to better suit his role alongside the god of thunder, Thor.

Yet all passions have drawn a fine line, which marks what we feel comfortable doing or not. In Portman’s case, like other actresses and actors, it is complete nudity for the big screen the one that defines that line.

Throughout his career, Natalie Portman has had to deal with the consequences of orget naked, rejecting papers for not feeling comfortable with those scenes. In fact, although he was fascinated by the starring role of the film To any other place At first she said no to the project because it contained a nude of her, claiming that “I was not prepared for that.”

However, as you well remember, Natalie ended up starring in the film, but without that scene. Indeed, at the insistence of its co-star, Susan Sarandon, its creator modified it by omitting and transforming the nude.

Nevertheless, yes there was a role For which the actress, despite having avoided the nudes on the screen, ended up accepting, taking the step of showing herself without clothes before the camera. Do you know what scene it is?

Portman’s great nude

Steve GranitzGetty Images

One and no more. It could be said that that was what the actress thought when she saw the public reaction. The occasion took place in a Wes Anderson production, Hotel Chevalier (2007). A short film that has a fleeting scene in which the actress gets naked.

A few seconds that caught the viewer, being the most commented of the film. Data that upset and bothered the actress, leading her to make the decision not to undress anymore in front of the screen. Not because there were criticisms, but because such a brief scene ended up becoming the most talked about, just because of its physique.

Being a film with a powerful message, which lost the viewer for that scene. “Half of any article or review about it has been about nudity,” Portman said in an interview for the newspaper. The Guardian, showing his skepticism. “I don’t want that scene to end up as a screenshot on a porn site,” Portman argued.

From that moment, the refusal before the nudes has been entrenched. Natalie You will love your body, but that does not mean that you are willing for a scene lasting a few seconds to end up capturing the viewer’s attention. Probably, this will be the only nude of the actress throughout her career.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io