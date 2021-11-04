NASA grows chili peppers on the ISS

The POT and the Crew-2 mission, made up of four astronauts from different space agencies, spent six months aboard the International Space Station (EEI). During the exodus, the crew of the mission, financed by Spacex, contribute in various investigations that will provide the spatial scientific evidence with new ways of conceiving the stay of the human being in space: one of the most curious was the harvest of chilies, which when growing successfully, were used -a couple of them- to taste some classics tacos.



Photo: NASA

The cosmonauts who were part of this mission are Shane kimbrough and Megan McArthur (both belonging to the NASA technical team), the astronaut of the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Akihiko Hoshide and ESA (European Space Agency) Thomas Pesquet, who will travel back to the Land within a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Throughout their stay, the astronauts paved the way for future space exploration missions, as they were in charge of developing different technologies never tested before. One of them was the test of force, carried out by Megan McArthur. The NASA member closely studied the phenomenon known as “sarcopenia“which, occurs when people begin to age and lose, inherently, muscle mass. To date, this condition – according to the civil space program – is difficult to diagnose, and therefore, for medical personnel it becomes a challenge to identify the appropriate drugs to treat it.

Read also: NASA assures that astronaut does not suffer from Covid-19, but keeps the entire crew in quarantine

This problem becomes important, with regard to space investigations, since “sarcopenia” is also triggered in the spaceIt is just that its effects are much faster than those produced on Earth, since it is not only unleashed when a person reaches a maximum point of longevity, but the loss of muscle mass occurs automatically when the flight takes off.

The experiment, run by McArthur, named “Cardinal Muscle” was tasked with testing whether engineered as well as space-grown tissues could take advantage of this accelerated loss and support the development of a model that evaluates potential drugs before clinical trials in humans.

For his part, Thomas Pesquet worked with the configuration of ultrasonic tweezers. The objective of this experiment was that this tool will develop sounds for remote, non-contact handling of materials in microgravity. An ultrasound beam – they explain on the NASA website – has the ability to catch an object: “by moving the beam, the object can be moved to a new position with high precision.”

In turn, Shane Kimbrough took pictures of the Earth from the perspective of the ISS, which orbits 263 miles above the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Brazil. The observations of “Crew Earth” – as this task was called – recorded the way in which the planet changes and transforms as time passes, from changes caused by humans and anthropocentric practices, such as growth urban development and the construction of reservoirs, up to natural disasters like hurricanes, floods and volcanic eruptions.

Refrigeration, in the same way as the contributions already mentioned, is of utmost importance, since most samples and scientific supplies must be kept at a cold temperature for their conservation. Therefore, Akihiko Hoshide made the MELFI installation, or known as a “laboratory freezer of minus eighty degrees for the ISS”, and that to date, has allowed the crew to store samples in a safe way, while they are transported to our planet.

Read also: NASA and SpaceX postpone the trip of astronauts who will try to plant plants in space

Again, for space experts understanding how fire spreads and behaves in space is crucial for the safety of future astronauts, so McArthur – in his second assignment – replaced the components within an integrated combustion rack that allows that Crew-2 tasks are executed with the security that a flare will not be unleashed, as well as avoiding the presence of flammables such as fuels and soot.

Finally, the space agency revealed another of the great investigations carried out inside the orbital laboratory: a field of Peppers! And, to be precise, the first crop of its kind within the ISS. This test was named as “Plant Habitat-04 (PH-04) “, which was in charge of all the crew members. For these purposes, those involved from NASA watched over the Hatch chili peppers four months before harvesting.

When these germinated, the crew did not hesitate to ingest some of them, prepared in tacos, and the rest will be sent back to Earth for analysis: “this experiment with plants will be one of the most complex to date on the station due to to long germination and growth times. The study will add to NASA’s knowledge of growing food crops for long-duration space missions, “the agency said.

melc