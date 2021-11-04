NASA astronauts eat tacos with space-grown chili peppers

NASA astronauts first enjoyed tacos with chili peppers grown in space. | Photo: Twitter.

The astronauts of the International Space Station (ISS for its acronym in English), enjoyed some delicious tacos made among other ingredients with chili peppers grown in space, This was announced by astronaut Megan McArthur on social networks.

McArthur published on his Twitter account a series of images in which you can see the green chilies grown in the ISS with which he made some “space tacos” made, he said, of rehydrated beef fajitas, tomatoes, and artichokes.

Accompanying the photographs, the astronaut wrote:

“Friday party! After harvesting, we tasted the red and green chili. Then we complete surveys (I have to have the data!). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: beef fajita, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes, and HATCH CHILE! ”

Friday Feasting! After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the data! ). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE! https://t.co/pzvS5A6z5u pic.twitter.com/fJ8yLZuhZS – Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) October 29, 2021

The crew was able to enjoy these foods thanks to the experiment Plant Habitat-04 (PH-04) of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), whose objective is to growing chili on board the International Space Station for the first time.

To grow chili peppers in space, a team from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center disinfected and planted 48 bell pepper seeds in a device called a scientific transporter that contains baked clay for roots to grow and a controlled-release fertilizer specially formulated for bell peppers.

The researchers spent two years evaluating more than two dozen varieties of peppers from around the world until the team selected a Hatch chili, Generic name for several different varieties of peppers grown in the Hatch Valley.

According to NASA, this experiment with plants is one of the most complex conducted to date at the station, due to the long germination and growth times of the plant.

And it is that in order to consume these chilies in space, it was necessary to cultivate them for four months.

The experiment of growing chili peppers in space began on July 12, 2021 and has been monitored since then by a team from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Why grow food in space?

NASA and its international and commercial partners have demonstrated the ability to solve the challenge of feeding crews in space. For more than 20 years, astronauts have mostly consumed packaged food along with some fresh food delivered on regular resupply missions.

However, food that is packaged and stored for long periods causes food quality degradation, reducing the amount of key nutrients such as vitamin C and vitamin K.

As such, researchers are developing ways to support mission explorers at destinations beyond low Earth orbit, including Mars, which can last for months or even years and have limited opportunities for resupply missions.

In fact, since 2015, astronauts have grown and eaten 10 different crops on the space station as they look for ways to tackle challenges and supplement their diets with fresh food.

Benefits of growing food in space

In addition to feeding the space crews, Growing food in space has multiple benefits according to NASA, including adding variety to meals so astronauts don’t tire of repeatedly eating the same foods.

In addition, the chilli cultivation in space can also benefit Earth by demonstrating the feasibility of using existing pepper varieties in controlled environment agriculture.

Researchers are also examining the psychological benefits for astronauts of seeing, smelling and caring for plants in isolated and closed-loop environments.