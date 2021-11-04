MUSICAL TRAGEDY: ABBA’s tribute leaves two dead prior to the concert

The famous group of the decade of the 70s, ABBA was undoubtedly one of the maximum representatives of pop music of that time, and placed its interpreters as the Swedish band.

Andersson, Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Fltskog joined their talents and their voices to create ABBA in 1972, but it was not until two years later that they met the honeys of fame with their song “Waterloo” with which they were crowned as winners at the Eurovision Song Contest.

With almost 50 years of artistic career, the quartet has sold around 400 million records, and they remain a commercial phenomenon.

His second wind came with the successful musical Mamma Mia! “, This after making the well-known film version, as both films were starred by the multi-award-winning Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

The band decided to separate only 10 years after the creation of the group, since since 1982 they had decided to start their respective careers as soloists.

But now they decided to return through the front door, as it will be next Friday, November 5, when they release their new studio album entitled “Voyage”, but a tragedy has tarnished their happiness.

Death of two people suspends ABBA concert

The group had launched a date in the Uppsala concert hall, located north of Stockholm, but the Swedish police confirmed the death of two people inside the property.

It was about a man in his 80s, who fell from a great height inside the room where the event was to be held.

The man fell on a man and a woman who were in the lobby, she was taken to the hospital and reports say that she is out of danger.

“We continue to work to clarify the facts. There is a lot of material and many witnesses,” police spokesman Tobias Ahln-Svalbro told SVT public television.

In the building there were already around a thousand people who attended the concert called “Thank you for the music” (Thanks for the music), which will have music by Benny Andersson and Bjrn Ulvaeus, the two male components of the Swedish quartet.

So far, the band has not commented on the matter. Photo: Reuters

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.