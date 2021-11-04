MLB Francisco Lindor hangs Jeff McNeil Mets dugout fight

The 2021 MLB Season came to an end and details of situations that arose in it are being released. Such is the case of a discussion that occurred between players of New York Mets last May, as it was recently revealed that Francisco Lindor would have hanged Jeff McNeil during a fight in the dugout of the team in the middle of the game.

The New York Post revealed in the last hours that Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil staged a heated argument in the team’s tunnel during the May 7 game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

At the time, it was known about this altercation or misunderstanding between the players but it was not until now that the 2021 MLB Season came to an end that the details of that moment were released.

The Post says that according to witnesses, Francisco Lindor hanged Jeff McNeil in the tunnel as a result of a disagreement on the field of play and that he pressed him against the wall until two of the “Metropolitan” players came to separate them.

Although it was already known that something had happened that night in the New York Mets dugout, they tried to cover the discussion between the Puerto Rican and McNeil with the argument that it was the presence of a rat in the stadium.