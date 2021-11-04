MLB Francisco Lindor hangs Jeff McNeil Mets dugout fight

The 2021 MLB Season came to an end and details of situations that arose in it are being released. Such is the case of a discussion that occurred between players of New York Mets last May, as it was recently revealed that Francisco Lindor would have hanged Jeff McNeil during a fight in the dugout of the team in the middle of the game.
The New York Post revealed in the last hours that Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil staged a heated argument in the team’s tunnel during the May 7 game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
At the time, it was known about this altercation or misunderstanding between the players but it was not until now that the 2021 MLB Season came to an end that the details of that moment were released.
The Post says that according to witnesses, Francisco Lindor hanged Jeff McNeil in the tunnel as a result of a disagreement on the field of play and that he pressed him against the wall until two of the “Metropolitan” players came to separate them.
Although it was already known that something had happened that night in the New York Mets dugout, they tried to cover the discussion between the Puerto Rican and McNeil with the argument that it was the presence of a rat in the stadium.
adda lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as the coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and continues to be) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.
see more