‘Mission: Impossible 7’: Tom Cruise re-enacts an incredibly dangerous scene – movie news

Tom Cruise continues to challenge his limits and with each release of ‘Mission: Impossible’, he seeks to overcome what he did in the previous ones. But by the seventh movie, he dove out of a helicopter, once again putting his life at risk.

The Fast & Furious saga may feature incredible action scenes, but nothing compared to what Tom Cruise has done – and continues to do – throughout his career. The actor of 57 years old continues to challenge his own limits by raising the intensity level in his scenes more and more of action, for which, it should be noted, does not use a stunt double.

The franchise that follows the story of agent Ethan Hunt, has seen him fulfill missions that would really seem impossible. On Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol we saw him climb the Burj Khalifa building with nothing but glass suckers and for the next film, Mission Impossible: Secret Nation, hung from a moving plane for the opening scene. You would think that the kamikaze ideas have run out, but the actor also Top Gun: Maverick, is preparing something impressive for the climax scene of Mission Impossible 7.



Screen Rant has revealed some photos of the actor landing on the mainland with a parachute and it would seem that it is not a big deal if we compare this event with other feats that he has practiced; however, these images are the tip of the iceberg of all that we will be able to see when the film is released.

Cruise trained hard to become a helicopter pilot for Mission: Impossible – Aftermath and everything points to what, for Mission Impossible 7, he will make use of his learned skills because the photos show him in a helicopter, flying over hundreds of meters above sea level, then dove and make a perfect landing near the Lake District in the United Kingdom. Those who were able to witness the filming say that Tom threw himself at least 4 times before he got the perfect shot.

It seems that even after 50 there is no one who can stop the dangerous stunts that Tom loves, We only hope that he continues his streak of not missing a single one and that his accidents do not go from sprained his foot due to not jumping well, as happened in Mission Impossible 6.