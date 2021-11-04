Miguel Ponce dreams of ending his career at Chivas: “I would love to retire here”

Miguel Ponce dreams of ending his career in Chivas. The winger admitted that he would like to continue wearing the red and white, but that will depend on the decision of the directive.

“You consider it so I have to renew because they see me work every day, the type of person I am, I am very dedicated to my work. The coaches They keep me because they know I’m a guy who doesn’t complain, who just works and when it’s my turn I try to do my best.

“When not, too. Because when you do not play You show another face, you start saying things that don’t work and I’m not such a player.

“I’m already in a stage, the last of my career, I would love to end my contract with Chivas and my entire career as well. I have one year left on my contract and we will see if there is interest in renewing me and if not, we will look for other things. But I would love to retire here ”, explained the ‘Pocho’ in a conference.

The defender with the number ’16’ knows that he has been the target of multiple criticisms in recent years; however, he does not pay attention to those criticisms and focuses on contributing from the field of play.

“What I have to do, I do my best. I try to train to the maximum, putting my best effort. I feel that it is more of a personal issue and that it has nothing to do with football, but I have learned not to pay attention to those things. I have turned a deaf ear. Since it doesn’t add me, it doesn’t interest me ”, concluded Ponce.

PONCE ON THE IRREGULARITY OF THE HERD: “WHAT WOULD SAVE THE TOURNAMENT IS BEING CHAMPIONS”

Chivas would only save this tournament with the title. Aware that they have been irregular, Miguel Ponce admitted that only the champion trophy could make us forget this semester in which they have not had the expected level.

“What would save the tournament is being champions, doing a good League. Chivas is not there to win a game and go to the playoffs, we must compete for the title and if we do not get it, no one would be satisfied. We have to lift in this game, which is very important, to have a good close to the tournament and then see what comes next. What if only winning this team is going to be fine, “he explained.

