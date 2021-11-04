Microsoft rectifies and Windows 11 will bring back the ‘drag and drop’ function to the toolbar in early 2022

One of the biggest controversies around the changes introduced in Windows 11 has revolved around loss of various traditional functions that had been present in previous versions of Windows. The worst of all is that said loss did not appear to be justified by any technical criteria, nor compensated by any new directly related functions.

And among these suppressed functions, the simplest of all has also been one of the most demanded: the option of drag and drop icons to the taskbarEither to anchor programs to it or to open files are the programs already anchored.





That, together with the impossibility of choosing on which edge of the screen we want to fix it or deactivating the grouping of windows of the same program, makes the Windows 11 taskbar the least flexible in recent times.

Fortunately, it seems that this change has also been one of the first with which Microsoft has agreed to rectify its decision and proceed to recover the deleted functions.

WINDOWS 11 from ZERO: REQUIREMENTS, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING

A New Year’s resolution for Microsoft

Already in September we echoed that Microsoft I had re-implemented it in the last Builds (of the Dev channel) for members of the Insider Program – which in turn was bad news, as it confirmed that the feature was going to be left out of the first stable version of Windows 11.

The good news is that Microsoft now confirms that after carrying out this test the company has decided to carry over the change (or deformation) to the stable version of Windows 11, in such a way that it will be available to all users of the latest version of this operating system.

A) Yes, the drag and drop option to the taskbar will be restored in the next few months, throughout the first half of 2022, as part of one of the regular updates to Windows 11, although there is still no specific date announced for this.

In any case, if when upgrading to Windows 11 you miss other features to which you were accustomed, remember that it is always possible to return to Windows 10, a very modern operating system, with support until 2025 and that it is already starting to receive some of the changes introduced in his successor.

And, if you do not want to give up the advantages of Windows 11 or wait several months, you can use this program developed by third parties to regain not only drag and drop but also taskbar mobility.