Microsoft incorporates JavaScript into Excel spreadsheets to allow us to create our own data types

Among the news announced by Microsoft as a result of its Ignite conference (the same one that has served as a framework for the presentation of MS Loop), there are also some that will interest developers, such as the launch of a new JavaScript API that will bring this popular programming language to spreadsheets Excel.

It will be an imminent Excel update that will incorporate this new addition, intended to allow users creating custom data types and functions based on them, for which we can use entity values, formatted numerical values, web images or arrays.









This is another step on a path that began three years ago, when Microsoft added new types of geographic data to Excel, and in which a little over a year ago it took a giant step by suddenly incorporating 100 new types of data.

This latest addition, carried out in collaboration with Wolfram Alpha, helped to delimit with greater precision the possible values ​​that we could enter in each cell: from zip codes to movie performers to planets, vitamins or academic titles.

What is Range.valuesAsJson?

Now, instead of providing a vast catalog of predefined data types, Microsoft’s intention is to make it easier for companies and institutions custom generation of data types according to your particular needs.

Now, developers can organize complex data as objects and present it to the user in a more natural way, thus facilitating analysis and reporting.

This “first API” – thus giving to understand that it will not be the last one that they incorporate – receives the name of Range.valuesAsJson, and fundamentally allows reading and writing data types, and introducing data schemas adjusted to those available in Excel.

“Our approach has been to expose the structures so that you can bring your data into Excel using our schema and take advantage of many of the currently built-in experiences. Additionally, we allow you to make use of these types within custom functions, which opens the door to create new experiences “. “We have created this API with the world of services in mind. […] It should be as simple as adopting our schema and passing the schematic values ​​for display and reuse within Excel. “

The Excel update should be available, according to Microsoft, later this month. Of course, to access the API you will need to have access to the beta version of Excel (via the Insiders program), with the version number 16.0.14626.10000 or higher (if we use Windows) or 16.55.21102600 (if we use Mac).

Via | Microsoft