Michael Caine announces his retirement at 88: “No one is making movies they want to make”

The mythical Michael Caine retires. The 88-year-old British actor, who has shot more than 150 films, dwill leave the acting world after filming ‘Best Sellers’ and after the theatrical release of ‘Medieval’.

The veteran actor has said in the podcast ‘Kermode and Mayo’ that one of the reasons for his withdrawal is that the disenchantment with the industry. “No one’s making movies that they want to make“, has pointed out.

Caine has also assured that he also leaves his artistic career for health reasons and to get more into his role as a writer. “It’s funny that ‘Best Sellers’ is my last movie, because I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spinal problem that affects my legs, so I can’t walk well … And I also wrote a book, a couple years, they were successful, so now I’m not an actor, I’m a writer. It’s great because as an actor you have to get up at six thirty in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you start writing without getting out of bed!“, he pointed out.

Michael Caine is, next to Jack Nicholson, Paul newman and Laurence olivier, the only actor to have been nominated for an Oscars in five decades. ‘The italian job’, ‘Alfie’ or ‘Zulú’ are some of the productions in which he has participated.