Mexico bets on Europeans, led by Jiménez, against the US and Canada; Lainez, out

Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano, Héctor Herrera, among other Europeans, will lead the call for Gerardo Martino for Mexico’s next matches in the qualifying rounds.

The Mexican National Team will not present any surprises to face the United States and Canada, and in the list drawn up by Gerardo Martino and his coaching staff, there are the names of eight ‘Europeans’, which are headed by Raúl Jiménez.

Raúl Jiménez heads the call for Mexico for the World Cup qualifier. Imago7

Mexico will face the last matches that remain to be played in the year, so ‘Tata’ Martino went ‘on the safe side’, when contemplating players of his total knowledge and not elements that he has not seen in any of his training sessions. .

The coach of the Mexican National Team requires for his two important matches at the door, people of his total confidence and, above all, with a lot of experience with the Tricolor, hence it is precisely this factor that stands out from the list that must be made known from one moment to the next.

Raúl Jiménez, Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Néstor Araujo, Edson Álvarez and Johan Vásquez, are the ‘Europeans’ for which Gerardo Martino chose to face their games against the United States and Canada.

The complete list will be like that and it is striking that there is none from the MLS. Diego Lainez, Olympic medalist, who recently reappeared with Betis, after several months of absence due to injury, will also not be called up for the next two commitments.

The chosen goalkeepers are: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota.

Defenses: Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Jesús Gallardo and Osvaldo Rodríguez.

Midfielders: Luis Romo, Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez, Andrés Guardado, Carlos Rodríguez, Sebastián Córdova, Orbelin Pineda, Ricardo Angulo and Roberto Alvarado.

Forwards: Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano, Jesús Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín.

All these complete the list along with those who play in European Leagues and that we already mentioned at the beginning.

Players like Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega, who has had a streak of injuries, this time were out.