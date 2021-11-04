Mexican Society of Cardiology recognizes these 2 IMSS doctors

The Mexican Society of Cardiology AC, recognized the trajectory of the doctors of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) Beatriz Maldonado Almaraz and Gabriela Borrayo Sánchez and named them an honorary member for their contributions to the development of this field of medicine.

This distinction was awarded to them by the Board of Directors of this association “based on their extraordinary professional career and the interest they have shown in the academic activities of this Society”, founded by Dr. Ignacio Chávez.

Studies and professional career

Dr. Beatriz Maldonado Almaraz is coordinator of High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) of the IMSS, graduated from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and he studied the specialty in Cardiology in the years 1991-1994, where he obtained the first place of his generation.

Her career in Social Security began as a cardiologist at the Hospital General de Zona (HGZ) No. 4 in Nuevo León. She was the first woman to direct a Cardiology hospital, UMAE No. 34 in that entity, from February 2017 to May 2021.

During his tenure at the head of this hospital, he obtained Recognitions for User Satisfaction 2017 and 2018, the Institutional Competitiveness Award 2017 and 2018, the Certification for the General Health Council, National Quality Award 2017, as well as the improvement of infrastructure, technology and medical equipment, among others.

Maldonado Almaraz pointed out that the recognition made by the Mexican Society of Cardiology “represents a parameter of the work carried out in medicine in the field of Cardiology at the IMSS, which has been the institution where I grew up and have worked so far.”

He stressed that Social Security contributes many of the new members of this association, who promote knowledge that is generated nationally and internationally through different scientific publications.

Another example for the entire guild

For her part, Dr. Gabriela Borrayo, coordinator of Innovation in Health at the Institute, is a specialist in Clinical Cardiology with a Master’s and Doctorate in Medical Sciences from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), and a Master’s Degree in Administration from the Universidad del Valle de Mexico (UVM).

She is the creator and is in charge of the IMSS “A Todo Corazón, Corazón Code” Program; was named the first woman president of the National Association of Cardiologists of Mexico for the 2020-2022 biennium, is a member of the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico and the National System of Researchers, and a member of the American College of Cardiology, European Society of Cardiology, and the Interamerican Society of Cardiology, among others.

“It represents an honor for me, this distinction is granted to the knowledge demonstrated as a specialist in Cardiology and recognition of our academic merits; it also forces us to continue contributing to work on the leading cause of death in our country and in our institution ”.

He affirmed that from the Institute his contribution will be at the forefront with the Infarction Code and Comprehensive Care Protocols in various chronic diseases; “By having this recognition through us, it will surely be heard and will motivate other institutions to carry out these standardized protocols that save lives today.”

The Mexican Society of Cardiology has been in existence for more than 86 years and since its birth its primary functions are the study, research, teaching, exercise and application of the knowledge of Cardiology and related sciences among its members and the general medical community.