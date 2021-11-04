Mexican peso recovers strongly after Fed announcement

The Mexican peso was appraised against him American dollar this Wednesday. The local currency recovered ground after the announcement of the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and his long-awaited report on the arrival of the tapering.

The exchange rate closed at 20.5840 units compared to a figure of 20.8195 units per dollar on Monday, according to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). This meant a gain of 23.55 cents or 1.13 percent for the peso.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday (Tuesday) no official record was known by Banxico, due to a holiday. However, compared to the Reuters reference price of 20.7770 units, it had an advance of 19.30 cents or 0.93 percent.

The central bank of the United States kept its interest rates unchanged, but detailed that the world’s largest economy will have to continue without part of the support measures it took in order to reduce the impact of the Covid-19.

Starting this month the massive monthly bond purchases will gradually decrease. The amounts of the reductions would remain in 2022 and, possibly, this stimulus program could come to an end next June.

However, Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman, added that the end of his support program would not imply the start of a cycle of interest rate hikes, which is one of the main concerns among operators.

As part of this, the central bank calmed fears about inflation in the market and insisted that the pressures are transitory. “This will be a subject of constant discussion and interpretation,” said Jorge Gordillo, of CI Banco.

Interest rates in the United States remain at record lows, a factor that is positive for the peso due to the carry offered by high local rates. At its next meeting, Banxico could increase the price of money.

During the day, the parity touched a maximum of 20.9788 units per dollar, its highest level since the beginning of March, and after the announcement of the Fed it fell to a minimum of 20.5516 units due to less pressure.

jose.rivera@eleconomista.mx