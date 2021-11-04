Metroid Dread receives update 1.0.2 on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

It seems that a new update is already available in this game of Nintendo switch. This is a patch that the developers have officially released on the console recently for Metroid Dread.

Specific, this version 1.0.2 of the game includes several fixes and adjustments that aim to improve the user experience on the hybrid console. You can check the list of news just below:

Fixed an issue where retrying after a match ended caused playtime to be added only when retrying a specific boss fight.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if you hit an enemy frozen by an ice missile with the flash in a certain way.

Fixed an issue that caused Samus to move strangely when jumping at certain times in the morphsphere shuttle.

Fixed an issue where the final boss would get stuck on a wall and could not move during a given attack, making it impossible to advance in the game.

Fixed an issue where Samus would get stuck on the wall when defeating EMMI in Ferenia in a certain position.

What do you think? Have you already updated it?

