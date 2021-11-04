‘Meta’ already exists and wants $ 20 million for the name

Just last week that Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change for your company, Facebook. In order to establish his ‘metaverse’, the executive revealed that from now on it will be known as ‘Meta’, but to his bad luck, there is already another brand with the same name and he does not want to get rid of it so easily.

It happens that the other brand registered exactly this same name of Goal in August of this year in state United. Specifically, it is called Meta PC and is dedicated to selling computers, laptops, accessories and more.

Joe darger and Zack Schutt, co-founders of Meta PC, They have been working on the brand for over a year, but it wasn’t until a few months ago that they finally decided to officially register it. However, the registration has not yet been completed, so both individuals are willing to negotiate with Zuckerberg For the name.

The important thing here is that Darger and Schutt they are open to negotiate. They say yes Mark Zuckerberg He pays them $ 20 million then they will give him the name and set aside any type of legal complications that may occur. At the time of writing, Zuckerberg has not responded to these comments.

Editor’s note: After taking a brief look at Meta PC, it does appear to be a brand with a considerable following on social media, but I don’t know if Zuckerberg is willing to pay $ 20 million for the name alone.

