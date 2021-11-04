MESSI, DYBALA IS BACK AND MANY SURPRISES: The official list of 34 Argentine players for the matches against Brazil and Uruguay

Just when the day of the UEFA Champions League was being played, the media people of the Argentina national team shared Lionel Scaloni’s list for the November FIFA date. Do youLionel messi will be? Yes. The best of all was summoned.

Despite the fact that the 10th Rosario missed the PSG duel against RB Leipzig due to hamstring and knee discomfort, he will travel with La Albiceleste. Paulo Dybala, who is breaking it Juventus, is back. And the coaching staff considered it prudent to look closely at boys who are standing out at the domestic level, such as Enzo Fernández, Thiago Almalda, Santiago Simón, Exequiel Zeballos, Cristian Medina, Gastón Avila, Federico Gomes and Julian Álvarez (The spider it had already been contemplated).

Be careful also with the inclusion of Matías Soulé, an offensive element of just 18 years of age who is playing in the youth categories of Juventus in Turin.

The Papu Gómez, Foyth and Alario? Injured

Gio Simeone, who is shining with Hellas Verona, was not cited.

THE ARGENTINA LIST – FIFA DATE NOVEMBER

➦ Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Draw Martínez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta) and Federico Gomes Gerth (Tigre).

➔ Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cuti Romero (Tottenham), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Nico Otamendi (Benfica), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nico Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) and Gastón Ávila (Rosario Central).

➨ Midfielders: Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Enzo Fernández (River Plate), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Gio Lo Celso (Tottenham), Nico Domínguez (Bologna), Cristian Medina (Boca Juniors) and Santiago Simón (River Plate).

➤ Attackers: Ángel Di María (PSG), Lionel Messi (PSG), Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Nico González (Fiorentina), Joaquín Correa (Inter ), Thiago Almada (Vélez), Exequiel Zeballos (Boca Juniors) and Matías Soulé (Juventus).

ARGENTINA’S LAST GAMES OF THE YEAR

➤ November 12: Uruguay vs Argentina.

➤ November 16: Argentina vs Brazil.

Undefeated data. Argentina has 25 consecutive games without defeat. They have not fallen since July 2019. Tremendous.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi holds the record for the most goals (80), the most assists (47) and the most games (56) in the entire history of the Argentine national team. Undeniable greatness.