Meryl Streep in the screenwriter’s next series Contagion

Extrapolations is the long-awaited anthology series from director, producer, and writer Scott Z. Burns that is coming to Apple TV + with a cast.

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington top the cast list for Apple’s new original series that is now in production and will have climate change as its starting point.

Extrapolations tells intimate and unexpected stories of how the upcoming changes on our planet will affect love, faith, work and family in personal and human ways. Told over a season of 8 interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will follow the global battle for our survival that spans the 21st century.

“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we will all get there together – and we take away our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity to love and our penchant for causing pain,” Burns said.

“These are the same tools that story makers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is using them to prevent time from running out ”, he emphasizes.

Meryl Streep’s role has yet to be revealed, Sienna Miller’s is a marine biologist, Gemma Chan’s a microfinance single mother, and Kit Harrington’s will be a CEO of an industry giant.

Completing the cast are Emmy winners: Matthew Rhys and Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, Adarsh ​​Gourav and Tahar Rahim.