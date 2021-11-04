Megan Fox wears her brutal characterization for ‘Los Mercenarios 4’ on Instagram | Film and Television

Megan fox was one of the star signings for the fourth installment of The mercenaries, the popular franchise started by Sylvester Stallone in 2010 in homage to those 80s and 90s action tapes a-la-Van-Damme. The first three parts were a success and brought back old celluloid glories. Between the ranks of The Merenarios they paraded Arnold schwarzenegger, Antonio Flags, Wesley snipes, Mel Gibson, Jean Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Bruce Willis and even the very Chuck Norris.

Perhaps this excess of testosterone is what has made the saga a bit outdated for the public of the era post–MeToo. That is why the director’s team Scott waugh has decided that the fourth film of The mercenaries be more inclusive and feature old female action movie glories in its main cast. And what better than an actress as controversial and legendary as Megan Fox to embody one of the great protagonists.

The actress of Transformers will join a cast led by Sylvester Stallone and Jason statham, two essentials in the saga, although this time the second will have the greatest role, since after this fourth film Sly will leave his character forever and Statham will take over from the mercenary team.

They will also return Dolph lundgren and Randy couture, and they will be joined by the rapper and actor Curtis ’50 Cent ‘Jackson, the actress of Fast & furious 7 Levy tran and the popular Filipino actor Tony jaa, one of the most popular stars on the Asian continent, especially thanks to Detective Chinatown 3, a film that has broken all box office records in the communist country.

To whet our appetite, Megan Fox has decided to share through her account Instagram some snapshots characterized as his character in The Mercenaries 4. Sheathed in a leather pants, with na jacket black open ones gloves and some huge boots, the actress posed in front of the mirror wearing her amazing attire, which went together with their some and his hair, completely black.