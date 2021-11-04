Megan Fox took off the boyfriend of a famous model | EFE

Megan fox He has given a lot to talk about after he formalized his courtship with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, especially because they began dating formally even though the actress is still formally married to the actor Brian Austin Green, which earned him several criticisms, but it seems that the gossip is far from over for the couple.

And now it was an ex-girlfriend of the singer who came out to give some explosive statements, it is about the model Sommer ray, who participated in the Logan Pal podcast called “Impaulsive” where he stated that Colson Baker (rapper’s real name) cheated on her with Megan Fox.

According to the female, he was dating Machine Gun Kelly for a while, but they did not have encounters in bed because he said, he usually tests his potential partners to see if they are worth it and at that time the rapper proved that he was not worthy trustworthy since at the first opportunity he cheated on her with the actress of “Diabolic temptation”.

The model noted that the rapper invited her to Puerto Rico where he and Megan Fox were filming “Midnight on the Switchgrass“And that while she was waiting for him at the hotel, the man was making out with the 34-year-old actress, although she admitted, at the time she did not think badly because she is older and married.

However, later he said that he does not hold a grudge against the actress of “Transform“That in fact, if it were the other way around, she would also cheat on Colson with Megan Fox, which caused her thanks, although deep down it seems that she did go through a bad time during her break up with the rapper.

And she said, they had a discussion on Twitter and quickly the singer’s followers began to attack her and even threatened to kill her, but she said, what bothered her is that Machine Gun Kelly was only looking for a pretext to end her because already I dated the actress from “Ninja Turtles”.

The female also said that when she was still dating Machine Gun Kelly, he did not let her go to the filming of a music video that was made, supposedly due to restrictive measures due to the virus, but later she realized that he had not left her go because Megan fox it was the star.

The romance of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

So it seems that the romance between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started very rough and is that since they made their romance official, it was said that the crush was instantaneous, but it was never said that the rapper also had a partner in that moment.

And it is that the couple was seen together since May 2020 and days later Brian Austin Green announced that he was no longer a couple of Megan Fox since the end of 2019, so, although the American actress She is still his wife, it could be said that they were no longer a couple when he began dating the rapper, although the rapper was in a relationship when he began dating Megan.

