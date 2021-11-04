Megan Fox: The Actress Revelations That Reopen The Debate On “Perfect Physique” Pressures

Drafting

October 15, 2021

American actress and model Megan Fox says she is in one of the best moments of her life, personally and professionally.

His recent film and television projects, as well as his new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whom he considers his “soul mate”, have helped him overcome emotional problems that came from the hand of his career.

A very strong one was the “sexualization” of which he claimed to be a victim for his aesthetic treatments, as well as for roles on screen such as that of Mikaela Banes in the box office success Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”).

Another problem, which he revealed in a recent interview with the British edition of the magazine GQ, still accompanies her.

When asked by journalist Molly Lambert whether being “so beautiful and smart” intimidates many men, Fox said appearances can be deceiving.

“We can look at someone and think, ‘That person is so beautiful. His life must be very easy.’ Chances are you don’t feel that way“he said in the interview.

And he added: “Yes, I have body dysmorphia. I have many deep insecurities.”.

Body dysmorphia is a mental disorder in which a person has a negative image of some part of their body.

Fixing on that detail, even when it is a wrong perception, can be very obsessive for that person.

Fox did not elaborate on why he feels this way. But she says being with her boyfriend has allowed her to work on her personal perception and feel comfortable with it.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the couples of the moment in Hollywood.

“I think I had put myself – or allowed other people to put me – in this strange box in which I did not fit well, where for a long time I did not live my own life being myself … those most eccentric parts of me or strangers that did not correspond with my family or with Hollywood, “he explained.

“I was never the beautiful girl in my school”

On other occasions, Fox has been open when talking about the personal conflicts that have accompanied her since she was a child.

“I was never the beautiful girl at my school. I mean, I had braces and I dyed my hair orange … I was not the popular girl … I was always the lonely one,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2011.

He later claimed that he reached a “breaking point” after the film was released in 2009. Jennifer’s Body, a time when the press defined her as a “sex symbol.”

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Megan Fox says she went into hiding for a long time after being on the verge of “collapse.”

“I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a picture, be in a magazine, walk on a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because of fear and belief, and the absolute certainty that they would make fun of me. me, or they would spit at me, or someone would yell at me, or people would stone me or attack me for just being out there … so I went through a very dark moment after that, “he told Entertainment tonight, in 2019.

After living this, Fox says that she is calmer with the past.

“I’ve done my best to try to make sense of that. Because it’s easy when you go through something like that to feel like a victim, obviously. That’s the first instinct and response,” he told GQ.

“I worked hard to remove that feeling of being a victim and realize that it was a lesson. So I had a purpose and I didn’t have to suffer anymore. Has me [hecho crecer] until I became a much more interesting human being than I would have been without it. It gives you the space to have gratitude for something that you previously felt persecuted for, “he added.

Body dysmorphia

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health problem in which a person perceives one or more defects in appearance and cannot stop thinking about it.

“You can feeling so embarrassed, intimidated and anxious that you may avoid many social situations, “explains the Mayo Clinic, a US nonprofit NGO.

“You focus intensely on your appearance and body image, and you repeatedly check the mirror, wash, or seek tranquility, sometimes for many hours a day,” he describes.

A person may turn to cosmetic solutions to “fix” what is perceived as a defect, but often the anguish returns.

Treatment of body dysmorphic disorder may include cognitive behavioral therapy and medications, indicates the Mayo Clinic.

Thus it is recommended to seek help, despite the fact that shame overwhelms those with BDD.

“Body dysmorphic disorder usually doesn’t get better on its own. If left untreated, it can get worse over time and lead to anxiety, high medical bills, severe depression, and even suicidal thoughts and behaviors.”