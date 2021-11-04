Megan Fox: The Actress Revelations That Reopen The Debate On “Perfect Physique” Pressures

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
37

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Megan fox

Image source, Getty Images

American actress and model Megan Fox says she is in one of the best moments of her life, personally and professionally.

His recent film and television projects, as well as his new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whom he considers his “soul mate”, have helped him overcome emotional problems that came from the hand of his career.

A very strong one was the “sexualization” of which he claimed to be a victim for his aesthetic treatments, as well as for roles on screen such as that of Mikaela Banes in the box office success Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”).

Another problem, which he revealed in a recent interview with the British edition of the magazine GQ, still accompanies her.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here