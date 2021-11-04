McLaren prior to the Mexican GP, ​​was a victim of cyberattacks

High-profile McLaren executives were attacked with a convincing email from an alleged supplier

Mclaren makes a modification to your car every 17 minutes, on average, during a season of Formula 1. This rate of innovation causes information, economic and business, that becomes the target of cybercriminals and causes attacks such as the one that occurred in weeks prior to the Grand Prix of Mexico.

“Mclaren Racing was attacked by cybercriminals, we already know that F1 is one of the most innovative sports and yet they are attacked. The method is very common, in this case, several key employees, with access to highly confidential and valuable information, were attacked with a very realistic email, posing as a very reliable supplier of the brand “, said Eloy Ávila, representative of Darktrace, the company that protects Mclaren, to ESPN Digital.

Lando Norris’s McLaren during the US GP. Getty

This attack could endanger the competition, both on the athletes ‘and fans’ side, because a cyber attack can have consequences even on the devices used to monitor the car during the race, such as the Grand Prix of Mexico.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“Not only e-mail is being protected, but the mobile networks on race day, those networks that send the information of the vehicles when they are running, in the race, and that may be important for competitors, these sensors are controlling and reviewing what happens in the car ”, acknowledged Eloy Ávila.

In the attack on McLaren, which has Landon norris and Daniel Ricciardo Like its pilots, weeks prior to the Mexican Grand Prix, an attempt was made to violate security by means of an email from a trusted provider, but the threat aimed at senior officials of the British team was neutralized.

“During an average week, more than 34,600 malicious e-mails directed at McLaren are detected and neutralized,” reported the company that is dedicated to protecting the Formula 1 team.