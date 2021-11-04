Maximum intelligence comes to your TV with this little device

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is what you need to enjoy the best apps on your TV.

Thanks to one of Amazon’s offers you can take one of its most successful products at a discount. The Fire TV Stick 4K It already costs less than 34 euros, it is practically half the price. However, there is something you need to keep in mind.

To enjoy this offer You must buy the device from Amazon before 10 pm in Spain. You will receive it at home quickly and completely free of charge if you are a Prime user.

Getting started is very easy, you just need to plug the small device into one of your TV’s HDMI ports. Just as you would with a pen-drive. Then connect it to your WiFi network and you are good to go.

The best companion for your television

The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with a remote with which you will take control. You will be able to reproduce the best streaming content on your TV, all in 4K resolution. You will have the best applications at your fingertips, such as Netflix and Prime Video, also music, with Amazon Music, Spotify and many more.

But it doesn’t end there, you can also enjoy Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant. Whenever you need it, Alexa will be there to help you. Ask him to find a movie, or ask him about the results of your favorite gymnast. The command comes with a button dedicated to the assistant so that you have it at hand at all times.

Amazon’s device turns your old-fashioned TV into a smart platform. You will have the best content at your fingertips, just a few buttons away. For less than 34 euros …

