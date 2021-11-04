Matt Damon reveals what it was like to work with Ben Affleck again

Matt Damon discussed in a recent interview why he collaborated again after so long with his friend Ben Affleck. Since the popular movie “Good Will Hunting” these two super talents have not been seen together, the success of this 1997 film being something very difficult to overcome.

This production was nominated for, nothing more and nothing less, nine Oscars. After having had a spectacular reception, many thought that this duo would come with many productions hand in hand, but this did not happen. It was due not only to the desire to do something that would even surpass GWH, but also to the amazing careers that both had.

After this debut, the actors ended up landing roles in prestigious films without having time to sit down to write again. After many years, both decided to give creativity a chance. According to Damon himself, it was somewhat surprising with the speed they put together the script, showing that despite the passage of time their minds continue to work in tune.

Ben Affleck said he spent a great time with his friend, recalling old anecdotes that changed the movie on the fly. It should be noted that both have shared a lifetime together, knowing each other since their inception in the street theaters of New York.