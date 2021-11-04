Matt Damon participated in the casting of Batman – Fantasymundo

Although Matt Damon He is one of the most recognized and prolific actors of today, it seems that the beginning of his career was quite different. The actor that these days we can see in theaters in movies like ‘Final Duel‘or’Question of Blood‘He was denied a part in up to two Batman movies.

To locate the facts we have to go back to 1987, when a casting for the film of ‘Batman‘by Tim Barton to find a young actor to play the role of Robin – a character who, in the end, would disappear from the final script -. At that time, as Damon himself reveals in an interview with Josh Horowitz for the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, the actor tried to be part of the film’s cast:

The first time I did the casting for Robin, we went to New York in 1987. THEN I was ABOUT 16 or 17 years old. THERE WAS NO ONE TO REPLY US AND IN FACT, it didn’t look like you were reading a scene with Batman. It was all VERY secret. IT SEEMED THE DIALOGUE OF ANY FILM.

Second chance with ‘Batman Forever’

However, Matt Damon again tried his luck in the casting of ‘Batman Forever’ in 1993, – a film in which Batman’s famous partner did appear – but, once again, he was left without the role. On that occasion, the reason was that the role of Robin was already awarded to Chris O’Donnell, but the studio wanted to pressure him by interviewing other actors to reduce his salary in the film.