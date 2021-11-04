Match summary RB Leipzig vs PSG | GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.11.2021 16:31:58





The last match against Leipzig, the Paris Saint-Germain managed to come out with the victory with a last minute goal from Lionel Messi. Tonight the Argentine was not on the court, and already on the compensation time, the German team took away the triumph from the Parisians with a goal from Dominik Szoboszlai to minute 92.

With the equalized 2-2 the Parisian team dropped to second place in Group A with nine points, tied with Manchester City, who also won and became the leader in the sector thanks to their better goal difference.

Germans, just like in the first game, had a better performance and they left in front on the scoreboard with a goal from Christopher Nkunku. Still three minutes later they had the opportunity to increase the lead through a penalty, but André Silva missed his shot.

Went to minute 21 when Wijnaldum managed to match the cartons, after an excellent combination between Di María, Neymar and Mbappé, which culminated in a pass to the Netherlands player, who only had to push the ball to make it 1-1.

Before the first half was over Giorgino reappeared within the area to flip the scoreboard and send the French team forward at minute 39.

PSG held the result until minute 90, but in compensation time fell apart thanks to a goal from Dominik Szoboszlai, already when the aggregate ran in the Red Bull Arena, where Mauricio Pochettino’s team had to settle for a unit.