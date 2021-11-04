Markie Post, Cameron Diaz’s mother in ‘Something About Mary’, dies at 70

After three years and ten months fighting cancer, Markie Post is dead the actress who played Cameron Diaz’s mother in “Something About Mary.” He was 70 years old.

Post was born in November 1950 in California and began his 40-year career in 1978 with a TV Movie called ‘Frankie and Annette: The Second Time Around’. He participated in many television series playing sporadic and minor characters, including ‘CHiPs’, ‘The Incredible Hulk’ and ‘Eight is enough’. Already in the 80s he signed for two series: ‘Semi-Tough’ and ‘Chronicle of gangsters’, But she became especially known after passing through ‘The Fall Guy’, where she was until she was chosen to play Christine Sullivan in ‘Guard Court’. Later he starred in “To the senator, no case” with John Ritter, a comedy about two politicians who fall in love.

His film career is not very long and Bobby and Peter Farrelly’s was his first big-screen movie. Then came ‘Cook Off!’ with Melissa McCarthy, ‘Muffin Top: A Love Story’ and ‘Sweet Sweet Summertime’, although her career was always closely linked to television.

Lover of his work

Her family says that even after being diagnosed with cancer, Post was determined to continue working as a high school and between chemotherapy treatments she worked on projects such as ‘Four Christmases and a Wedding’ for Lifetime and the ABC series ‘The Kids Are Alright’.

In addition to being in front of the cameras, Post was a voice actress and played June Darby in the animated series “Transformers: Prime.” As a producer, she worked on 30 episodes of ‘Double Dare’ between 1976 and 1977 and also took her first steps singing in the ‘Guard Court’ itself. Her husband, writer Michael A. Ross, their daughters and the rest of their family are still organizing the ceremony.