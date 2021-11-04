Mark Wahlberg’s ordeal of consuming 11,000 calories a day for his role in ‘Stu’ | People | Entertainment

He has had an extreme physical change thanks to starring in the movie ‘Stu’, based on the story of this boxer turned priest.

Nearly two months ago, chef Lawrence Duran recounted how he had managed to get Mark Wahlberg to gain weight in record time for his new movie. Stu, stating that the star had been subjected to a diet that first consisted of eating eight times a day and ingesting about 7,000 calories a day. Now it has been the actor himself who has recounted his caloric ordeal for the film directed by Rosalind Ross.

In an interview for Jimmy Fallon’s show (via EW), Wahlberg has recounted how he gained 20 pounds in three weeks: “Unfortunately, I had to consume 7,000 calories for two weeks and 11,000 calories for another two weeks.” “It was fun for the first hour,” he explained: “And then it’s very hard and physical. When you want to lose weight, you hang on, you just don’t eat and exercise. But here, even when you’re full, you’re still. I ate every three hours ”.

The actor, who just turned 50, has admitted that gaining and losing weight is much harder as you get older. How then did you manage to meet this challenge? He confesses that he was motivated to do and produce a project that he is passionate about.

The film is based on the true story of Father Stuart Long, a professional heavyweight boxer who discovered God after a near-fatal accident. After this incident, he decided to leave his boxing career to become a priest. Rosalind Ross writes and directs the film that also features Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz in its cast. (AND)