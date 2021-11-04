Mark Wahlberg lets his daughter paint her nails in an adorable video

Actor Mark Wahlberg proved he’s the best dad when he posted a video of himself after his 11-year-old daughter Grace painted her nails for Halloween. In the video, Mark told the camera, “I thought Halloween was over … she got me back,” while raising her hand that was covered in extremely long pointed tips with painted black cobwebs.

After showing off her new manicure, she pointed the camera at Grace, who smiled and laughed at her father. Mark posted the video with the caption, “I thought Halloween was yesterday,” with a laughing crying face emoji and a heart. Fans immediately rushed to the comment section writing how hilarious the video was, while others talked about how cute it was for him to let his daughter do that.

Mark is super close with his four children – Grace, Ella, Michael and Brendan. Last month, he celebrated his daughter Ella’s 18th birthday when he posted a photo of him and her along with a photo of him and his sister Debbie. Mark’s sister Debbie passed away at the age of 43, the exact same day Ella was born in September 2003.

Mark Wahlberg is a loving and admirable father

As we know, Mark has a long list of iconic Hollywood roles that he’s so proud of, but nothing lights him up like being the father of his four children. The “Lone Survivor” actor first experienced fatherhood when he and his wife Rhea Durham welcomed their oldest daughter, Ella Rae. The couple had not yet married, but they expanded their family when their son Michael was born in 2006, followed by Brendan in 2008.

In July 2009, the couple said “yes, I do” at a lavish wedding ceremony and celebrated their romantic nuptials by welcoming their fourth and youngest daughter, Grace, in 2010. Bearing in mind that the Hollywood heartthrob does not He’s a stranger to sharing cute snapshots on social media, it’s no wonder he’s a loving father.