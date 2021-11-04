Marcelo Michel Leaño, from dreaming of being the best coach in the world to becoming the worst in the Amaury era

Leaño has a 33.3 percent effectiveness, below the performance that Tomás Boy, Luis Fernando Tena and Víctor Manuel Vucetich had in their time with the rojiblancos

MEXICO — Michel Leaño had the dream of becoming the best technical director in the world, in 2016, but five years later, the native of Guadalajara Jalisco is the worst coach in the era of Amaury vergara, owner of El Rebaño.

“I dream of a reality, whoever looks outward dreams and who looks inward wakes up, I dream awake, that I am going to be the best coach in the country, I am going to go to Spain and I am going to win everything, I am going to go to England and I am going to win everything, then I will return to the Mexican team to win the World Cup ”, he assured Michel Leaño, in 2016, when I was in charge of the Deer of Merida.

Leaño was ratified as Chivas coach for 2022. Imago 7

Currently, Michel Leaño was ratified as a technician of Chivas for the next tournament, despite having the worst performance than other technicians who have passed through the institution in the era of Amaury vergara.

Marcelo Michel Leaño has a 33.3 percent effectiveness, in seven games in front of Chivas, below the performance they had Thomas Boy, Luis Fernando Tena and Victor Manuel Vucetich in his passage through the rojiblancos.

Of the three, the one that gave the best accounts was Luis Fernando Tena, with an effectiveness of 50 percent, followed by Vucetich with 48.64 percent of points earned and closing the account with Thomas Boy, which left with an average of 35.5 percent.

Next semester, Michel Leaño will have a new opportunity to show that he can be the best coach in Mexico, leading one of the two most popular teams in Liga MX, but in the current one, for now, he is the worst coach that has been in the rojiblancos in the It was from Amaury Vergara.

Effectiveness per technician in the Amaury Vergara era

Tena – 30 points out of 60 possible – 50 percent

Vucetich – 54 points out of 111 possible – 48.64

Boy – 16 points out of 45 possible – 35.55

Leaño – seven points out of 21 possible – 33.33 percent