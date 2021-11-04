Man arrested for selling illegal Love Live! Mouse pads – Kudasai

In Japan, a 37-year-old office worker was arrested on suspicion of violating the Copyright Law by selling mouse pads (mouse pads) based on popular characters from the multimedia franchise of Love Live! without a prior permit since 2020. The subsequent investigation confirmed that he had more than 400 illegal units already available as inventory for sale in his home.

Investigations indicate that the subject made at least two million yen (more than 17,500 US dollars) in profits through auction sites until the time of his arrest. The man ended up admitting to the charges during questioning and admitted that he did it for quick profits.

The news was shared on comment forums in Japan, where it inspired views such as the following: «There are an infinite number of similar products on Amazon and Mercari, officials have a lot of work to do»,«Won’t get forgiveness from Love Live! Fans, and those are dangerous»,«I would like to see the official version of these products, they are quite well made” and “I’ve been thinking for a while … don’t you hate when you hover your mouse over the face of your favorite character? Or do I just think like that?».

Source: Otakomu

