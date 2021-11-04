Macaulay Culkin goes from ‘home alone’ to … Gucci model!

We believed that nothing could overcome Jared Leto parading on the catwalks, but then an actor like Macaulay Culkin (the child no longer so child of ‘Home alone’) and leaves us all very, very happy. YASS. This was the photo that was missing in our lives to return to (are) laugh.

It is already known what to see parading an actor or any famous ‘random’ in the gucci catwalk not exactly news. The brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele (in case you didn’t know), is an expert in bringing together front-page people at his events. On the catwalk, in the ‘front row’, in the parties after the parades … ‘Everywhere’, or what is the same, ‘by-all-the-sides’.

Come on, the script twist here has been the idea of ​​inviting the protagonist of a mythical film from the 90s, Macaulay Culkin and his ‘Home Alone’. The actor, who has ruled out his participation in the remake of the film, is not very given to fashion events, but it is seen that he has been animated. The look is 10: Hawaiian shirt, floral bomber jacket, very 80s tinted sunglasses and Horsebit clogs. Retro but with a plus of style. Hopefully we can afford the belt with the GG buckle.

Culkin has been keeping a low profile in the movie mecca for years. Remains multimillionaire and music throws at him much more than the big screen. He has a rock group called The Pizza Underground. His two brothers are also actors, but there is one of them, Kieran Culkin, has many fans thanks to his role in the HBO series ‘Succession’.

The arrest and drug problems

Mackaulay’s childhood and adolescence were by no means easy. At just 14 years old, he managed to emancipate himself from his parents and save his fortune (17 million dollars), who had been fighting for money for years. At 17 he married, but the divorce came two years later.

The scandal with Michael Jackson (The one from ‘Home Alone’ was his best friend and spent long periods at the actor’s ranch), drugs … Macaulay always defended his friendship with Michael Jackson, but it was useless to deny the abuse or drug use . His reputation took a nosedive and it was on September 17, 2004, that Culkin was arrested in Oklahoma for possession of marijuana and two other medical substances.

Marriage, stability and a daughter

Before the arrest, Macaulay had started a relationship with the actress Mila Kunis. They stayed together until 2010, but nothing. Kunis is now with Ashton Kutcher, and Macaulay is in a relationship with actress Brenda Song. Together they are the parents of little Dakota Song Culkin, a girl born in April 2021.