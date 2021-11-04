Luis Díaz wins the best award after the match between Porto and AC Milan for the Champions League

Colombian Luis Díaz won one of the best prizes for his great performance in the match between Porto and AC Milan for the Champions League

November 03, 2021 · 22:00 hs

The fourth date of the Champions League found AC Milan with Porto at the San Siro stadium for group B. In a 1-1 draw, everything was in favor of the Portuguese team that is close to qualifying.

After this result, Porto remained with 5 points in the second position of the group led by Liverpool with 12 points that beat Atlético de Madrid this Wednesday by 2 to 0.

The scorer of the Los Dragones goal was Colombian Luis Díaz, who has already been performing well since the Copa América and is one of the most sought-after players in the passing market.

For his great performance in this match and adding his fifth goal in the international tournament, the coffee grower won the award for the best player of the match chosen by UEFA.

“It is important what the team did in general, a great job, we controlled the game from the beginning, we created many chances. If we had scored in those opportunities it would have been very different. Congratulations to my teammates, I think we prepared well for the game. and we did well “confessed Díaz.

Regarding his new entry in the tournament, he said: “One more goal. It gives me happiness and pride to be able to help the team. But the most important thing is teamwork. We had a great game.”