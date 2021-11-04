Lucid Air deliveries begin: the dream electric car starts its commercialization – News – Hybrids and Electric

Days ago, a photograph of a truck carrying six electric Lucid Air units passed through the cover of Híbridos y Eléctricos. It was shared by Lucid herself, who anticipated that her deliveries were about to begin. On October 30, the American firm was finally able to materialize the first deliveries of the Air Dream Edition with a ceremony up to the height of the circumstances.

The social networks of the electric car company echoed the event through several photographs that they shared as the night progressed. They commented on their different profiles when the event began: “It is no longer just a dream. The first members of the Lucid Owners Club are here to receive their Dream Editions.”

Lucid has not specified what total number of Lucid Air Dream Editions were delivered last Friday, but the photos suggest that several dozen of them have been delivered as the first part of the 520 total units that are planned to be manufactured under the Dream label. Edition, the special launch edition with which it has started its commercialization.

Images shared by Lucid of the delivery event for the first electric Airs.

The lucky customers who have been able to choose to buy a Lucid Air Dream Edition have been able to equip their particular Air with two electric motors that could be configured with powers of 933 or 1,111 HP, both options being linked to a battery pack of 118 kWh of capacity and whose autonomies are between 725 and 836 homologated kilometers, respectively.

In addition to the delivery event itself, Lucid also ran a route they called “Lucid Rally” in which a total of 20 electric Lucid Airs took off, although several of them were Lucid’s own demonstration units.

Now the American firm has the task before it to continue fulfilling the deliveries and production of its promising electric car, as well as to continue advancing with the rest of the models that are to come.

Lucid demo units ready to take part in the rally.

In addition to the Air, Lucid Motors has confirmed that it is working on a luxury electric SUV that will presumably arrive under the name Lucid Gravity to rival models such as the Tesla Model X or the Mercedes EQG. They have also confirmed an electric car of the size of the Model 3 with which to cover segments of greater commercial volume, although they admit that there is still some way to go.