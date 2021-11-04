LoL – Patch 11.22: Farewell to the most hated champion and be careful with Riven

The latest update of League of Legends before the end of Season 11 it is here. The patch 11.22 It is the definitive version in which you will have to do the final sprint to climb the ranks and achieve the rewards you are looking for. However, Riot Games has been quite considerate of gamers and has announced a continuous update in which you will not make too many modifications. It’s time to prepare for a gigantic transformation, and only a few glaring bugs around champion and item balancing have been fixed until it arrives.

Patch 11.22 prepares us for the future of League of Legends

The continuity line couldn’t be more obvious, although there are a few highlights in the form of balance adjustments. Riot Games continues to correct the champions with whom it ‘got out of hand’ when preparing for Worlds 2021 and has wanted to halt the rise of characters such as Yuumi or Serious in ranked matches. A decision that is combined with improvements to the champions who have been too touched by the recent ‘nerf’ to the Blood sucker, which also receives a small power boost.

Although the developer has been somewhat more daring by making changes to always controversial characters such as Akali or Varus, there are still a few absences. We understand that the premise has been to keep the meta as stable as possible and try not to make too many modifications to avoid a possible chain reaction when the next version introduces all the preseason changes.

This version, however, is special because it coincides with the premiere of Arcane. The animated series of League of Legends will show its effects with two new skins that we can get completely free of charge. A first installment of a collection that will be expanded in the next 11.23 and that for now leaves us modified versions of Saw and Jayce. In addition, and how could it be otherwise, we will also have Victorious Blitzcrank, another of the highlights of the version.

Patch 11.22 Summary

Although you can find the full patch notes later, we leave you a summary before:

Champion changes

Bufos: Renekton, Riven, Kayn, Akali, Kalista, Varus

Nerfeos: Qiyana, Graves, Kha’Zix, Yuumi, Maokai

Changes to objects