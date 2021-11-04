Liverpool defeated Atlético de Madrid with authority

The Liverpool tied his pass to the Eighth Final of the Champions League after having defeated the Atlético de Madrid by score of 2-0, game in which Hector Herrera came on change in the second half.

It only took 21 minutes for the Reds were imposed on the colchoneros demonstrating the great difference that exists in the footballing level of each team, and that is that Atlético de Madrid never showed the credentials to fight for victory.

The mattress box of Simeone had already been saved a couple of times, but finally the chest was opened after a perfect center of Alexander-Arnold that he pushed headlong Diogo Jota at minute 13.

After seven minutes the exact same dose was repeated, only the finisher changed. Alexander-Arnold again he placed a perfect line and this time Sadio mané closed the clamp.

At that time the feeling was that the game was defined, but if there was any doubt, Felipe committed a strong tackle from behind to the Senegalese and was sent off in the 36th minute.

The second half was the perfect setting for a one-man show by Mohamed Salah although the Reds did not score any more goals, but somewhat of Jot it was annulled out of place. Thus, the Liverpool got his ticket to the Round of 16.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: FIFA 22: REVEALED A NEW EQUIPMENT INSPIRED BY THE DAY OF THE DEAD